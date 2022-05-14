TFcon is very pleased to welcome David Kaye to TFcon Chicago 2022
. Transformers fans will recognize him as the voice of Megatron in Beast Wars, Beast Machines, Armada, Energon, and Cybertron, as well as Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated. David will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions at the world?s largest fan-run Transformers convention all weekend long. David Kaye is presented by The Chosen Prime
. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tfcon.com/
