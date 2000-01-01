I went back and did custom paint jobs on TR Blurr, Gnaw and a few final touch ups on Kup, who I have discussed and shown on video and pictures everywhere. I also did Generations FOC Jazz in a G1 style. Sadly, I also sheared his arm off RIGHT after shooting his segment. It took five years, but worth noting that the plastic as his should MAY eventually give out on you. Great, now I need to bloody replace him or get their RTS version, either world be fine if i knew where to grab it. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iGxoUUqcs98