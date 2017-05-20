Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:51 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,669
Takara-Tomy Dark Optimus Prime New Images


Care of Takara-Tomy’s @TF_PR Twitter account, we have a pair of new images showing off “Dark Optimus Prime”, which is a redeco of The Last Knight Voyager Optimus Prime to resemble the fallen Autobot leader*in his “Shadow Spark” form. This figure will be available in Japan with the purchase of an advance movie ticket for the new movie, a trend which has been running for the movies ever since the Lawson’s exclusive Blackout ten years ago. Check out the new images, which show a production sample of the exclusive, attached to this post.

Today, 11:39 AM   #2
optimusb39
Cybertron
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,103
Re: Takara-Tomy Dark Optimus Prime New Images
Now that actually looks cool!
