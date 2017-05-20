Care of Takara-Tomy’s @TF_PR Twitter account
, we have a pair of new images showing off “Dark Optimus Prime”, which is a redeco of The Last Knight Voyager Optimus Prime to resemble the fallen Autobot leader*in his “Shadow Spark” form. This figure will be available in Japan with the purchase of an advance movie ticket for the new movie, a trend which has been running for the movies ever since the Lawson’s exclusive Blackout ten years ago. Check out the new images, which show a production sample of the exclusive, attached to this post.
The post Takara-Tomy Dark Optimus Prime New Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...