Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,669

Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Activator Sideswipe sighted at US retail



We’ve got word that the Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Activator Sideswipe has made his US retail debut. Long time friend and TFW2005 staff member Tim Formas reports finding Sideswipe and his Mini-Con partner Great Byte at a*Target on State St in downtown Chicago, IL.* Happy hunting, one and all!



The post







More... We’ve got word that the Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Activator Sideswipe has made his US retail debut. Long time friend and TFW2005 staff member Tim Formas reports finding Sideswipe and his Mini-Con partner Great Byte at a*Target on State St in downtown Chicago, IL.* Happy hunting, one and all!The post Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Activator Sideswipe sighted at US retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________