, we have a look at what might be the first in a line of metalcraft kits for Transformers The Last Knight. There were a set of four metalcraft sets released last year, based on Generation 1, so it makes sense that the trend would continue with Transformers The Last Knight. The Megatron model is only a bust, unlike the previous sets which were full robots, but with the increased focus on head and shoulders comes an increased level of detail, a must for the intricate movie designs. Check out the images from the listing, » Continue Reading.
