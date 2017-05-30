Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,758

Transformers: The Last Knight Walmart End Cap Featuring Hot Rod



Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member*Heat Guy we have a look at*Transformers: The Last Knight Walmart End Cap Featuring Hot Rod. It’s cool to see Hot Rod in official displays at stores.*Heat Guy also found a Bumblebee End Cap and a Bumblebee lenticular poster. You can click on the bar to see the pictures and sound off at the 2005 Boards.



