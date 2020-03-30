|
Takara Tomy Transformers Studio Series Constructicon Scrapper New Stock Images
have uploaded new stock images of Takara Tomy Transformers Studio Series Constructicon Scrapper. The new images of SS-51 Studio Series Scrapper (Takara Tomy use a different numeration compared to Hasbro) show him in both modes and the combiner mode as Devastator’s right arm.He will be released by late May, 2020 and it will be priced 4500 Yen or $41.66 approximately. Check out the mirrored images after the jump and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards.
