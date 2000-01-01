Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Covenant of Primus Review and Alpha Trion Chat
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:31 PM   #1
GotBot
Alternator
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 929
Covenant of Primus Review and Alpha Trion Chat
I figured what better way to celebrate by birthday than by having a little fun and taking a look at the Covenant of Primus and having a little chat with my guest, he who used the quill, Alpha Trion himself!
https://youtu.be/dxuoNjU07Yo
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1980's Convertors Transformable Toys - Scorpio, Wheels, and Rex. As Is.
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Leader Class LOT - Optimus Prime - Megatron - Starscream
Transformers
Masterpiece MP-04 Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers masterpiece mp12j gold Sideswipe misb
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars TransMetals Evil Predacon Megatron (Kenner-1997)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:34 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.