Today, 01:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Megatron Revealed


Via the official Transformers social media channels we have our first images of the newTransformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Megatron for your viewing pleasure. This figure will be a Hasbro Pulse exclusive item**and it will be available to ship on approx 10/01/2021. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board!

Today, 02:02 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Re: Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Megatron Revealed
So just to be sure, none of these will be available through other retailers other than Pulse (just want to be sure before paying their prices plus shipping)?
