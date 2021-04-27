|
Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Megatron Revealed
Via the official Transformers social media channels
we have our first images of the newTransformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Megatron for your viewing pleasure. This figure will be a Hasbro Pulse exclusive item
and it will be available to ship on approx 10/01/2021.
