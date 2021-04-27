|
TFW2005 Coverage of Hasbro 2021 First Quarter Financial Results
Hasbro held their*2021 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call a few hours ago and presented the results to their investors. Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner stated the following: “Transformers revenue growth was led by gains in the U.S. and Asia Pacific, and global point of sale was up nearly 40%. Innovation and storytelling are central to driving Transformers and the eOne team is expanding the reach and relevance of the brand through world-class entertainment across platforms and demographics. We delivered our latest War For Cybertron content in partnership with Netflix on December 30 supported by new products that drove the first » Continue Reading.
