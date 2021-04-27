|
Hasbro To Generate NFTs Based On Transformers And G.I. Joe Properties
Surprising everyone during Hasbro’s*2021 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call
, Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner stated that the company is looking forward to generating NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) based on Hasbro properties such as Transformers and G.I. Joe. “NFTs are a real opportunity for us. As you know we have so many brands that really operate on multiple demographic levels; whether it’s Transformers, whether it’s Magic [The Gathering] and the D&D brand, brands like G.I. Joe. We have a team that is leading our effort out of the west coast. We have our arms around this and see multiple opportunities on » Continue Reading.
