Super_Megatron
Hasbro To Generate NFTs Based On Transformers And G.I. Joe Properties


Surprising everyone during Hasbro's 2021 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call, Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner stated that the company is looking forward to generating NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) based on Hasbro properties such as Transformers and G.I. Joe. "NFTs are a real opportunity for us. As you know we have so many brands that really operate on multiple demographic levels; whether it's Transformers, whether it's Magic [The Gathering] and the D&D brand, brands like G.I. Joe. We have a team that is leading our effort out of the west coast. We have our arms around this and see multiple opportunities on

The post Hasbro To Generate NFTs Based On Transformers And G.I. Joe Properties appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
