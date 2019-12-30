Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,998

Transformers Cyberverse: Battle For Cybertron Ultra Class Clobber Found At US Retail



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*primeisboss*for sharing in our boards his sighting of the new*Transformers Cyberverse: Battle For Cybertron Ultra Class Clobber*found at US retail. Clobber is part of the latest Cyberverse Ultra Class wave which features a new Spark Armor gimmick. It was spotted at Meijer*in New Albany, Indiana. Clobber’s wave partners Hot Rod and Bumblebee should be available too. Happy hunting!



