Another great piece of Transformers history is now available online for all old-time fans. The*Sunbow Marvel Archive website
*have uploaded the complete original script of the classic*G1 episode ?The Killing Jar?. We are sure this material will be a great reading for any fan and collector.Also included with the script by Michael Charles Hill are two pages of reference artwork for the Quintesson ship featured in this episode.*You can read it at the*Sunbow Marvel Archive website
