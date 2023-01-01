Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers G1 Cartoon "The Killing Jar" Episode Script Available Online


Another great piece of Transformers history is now available online for all old-time fans. The*Sunbow Marvel Archive website*have uploaded the complete original script of the classic*G1 episode ?The Killing Jar?. We are sure this material will be a great reading for any fan and collector.Also included with the script by Michael Charles Hill are two pages of reference artwork for the Quintesson ship featured in this episode.*You can read it at the*Sunbow Marvel Archive website. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

