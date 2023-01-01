Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Product Numbers Of Transformers Retro G1 Hound Reissue (Cartoon deco) And A New Unkno
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,421
Product Numbers Of Transformers Retro G1 Hound Reissue (Cartoon deco) And A New Unkno


Thanks to the detective work of our very own*Jtprime17*we can share for you the official*Product Numbers Of Transformers Retro G1 Hound Reissue (Cartoon deco) and a new unknown reissue. We had already seen images of this new cartoon-accurate deco Hound reissue but now we can share for you the official product number and EAN code for those interested in tracking this Walmart exclusive item. To top it all, we have an additional confirmation of another G1 reissue but we are yet to know which character is. Tra Gen Retro 3 (Hound) Product Number: F6944 EAN: 5010996115225 4x per case &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Product Numbers Of Transformers Retro G1 Hound Reissue (Cartoon deco) And A New Unknown Reissue appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:39 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.