Thanks to the detective work of our very own*Jtprime17*we can share for you the official*Product Numbers Of Transformers Retro G1 Hound Reissue (Cartoon deco) and a new unknown reissue. We had already seen images of this new cartoon-accurate deco Hound reissue
but now we can share for you the official product number and EAN code for those interested in tracking this Walmart exclusive item. To top it all, we have an additional confirmation of another G1 reissue but we are yet to know which character is. Tra Gen Retro 3 (Hound) Product Number: F6944 EAN: 5010996115225 4x per case » Continue Reading.
The post Product Numbers Of Transformers Retro G1 Hound Reissue (Cartoon deco) And A New Unknown Reissue
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...