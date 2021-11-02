Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 607 Now Online


The Netflix trilogy ends, and Vangelus joins Aaron and TJ to talk about Kingdom, the whole trilogy, and hopes and dreams. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW  607  Netflix Kingdom Spoilerchat  Aug 4 2021 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here. If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a review on iTunes, click here: <a class="externalLink" href="https://itunes.apple.com/WebObjects/MZStore.woa/wa/viewPodcast?id=286692688" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Transformers Podcast on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 607 Now Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



