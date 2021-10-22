Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
DNA Design Reveals DK-29 Gear Master Kit for Kingdom Dinobot, Blackarachnia, & Scorpo


Coming to us via their Facebook page, DNA Design has now revealed yet another upgrade kit for various Kingdom Beast Wars figures! The DK-29 Gear Master set includes accessories and upgrades for Voyager Dinobot, Deluxe Blackarachnia, and Deluxe Scorponok. This comes not long after revealing their previous DK-28 kit for Primal, Megatron, and Cheetor, showing that DNA Design is now intent on catering to Beast Wars fans. We can’t wait to see what else they cook up in the future! Check it all out after the break and let us know what you think on the boards!

evenstaves
Re: DNA Design Reveals DK-29 Gear Master Kit for Kingdom Dinobot, Blackarachnia, & Sc
Virtually required for any Dinobot fan, awesome!
