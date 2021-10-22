|
DNA Design Reveals DK-29 Gear Master Kit for Kingdom Dinobot, Blackarachnia, & Scorpo
Coming to us via their Facebook
page, DNA Design has now revealed yet another upgrade kit for various Kingdom Beast Wars figures! The DK-29 Gear Master set includes accessories and upgrades for Voyager Dinobot, Deluxe Blackarachnia, and Deluxe Scorponok. This comes not long after revealing their previous DK-28
kit for Primal, Megatron, and Cheetor, showing that DNA Design is now intent on catering to Beast Wars fans. We can’t wait to see what else they cook up in the future! Check it all out after the break and let us know what you think on the boards!
The post DNA Design Reveals DK-29 Gear Master Kit for Kingdom Dinobot, Blackarachnia, & Scorponok
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca