Bumblebee Movie Energon Igniters Wave 2 Power Plus Series Shatter Found At New Zealan


The Buzz is hitting New Zealand retail one more time! Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Mr.Deflok we can report that*Energon Igniters Wave 2 Power Plus Series Shatter Was Found At New Zealand. Energon Igniters Shatters comes in her Plymouth Satellite alt mode. She seems to be the only release on this wave of toys. She has been spotted previously in Singapore, Germany, and in the US (at Target). Happy hunting to all fans in New Zealand!

The post Bumblebee Movie Energon Igniters Wave 2 Power Plus Series Shatter Found At New Zealand appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



