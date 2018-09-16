|
Bumblebee Movie Energon Igniters Wave 2 Power Plus Series Shatter Found At New Zealan
The Buzz is hitting New Zealand retail one more time! Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Mr.Deflok we can report that*Energon Igniters Wave 2 Power Plus Series Shatter Was Found At New Zealand. Energon Igniters Shatters comes in her Plymouth Satellite alt mode. She seems to be the only release on this wave of toys. She has been spotted previously in Singapore
, Germany
, and in the US (at Target)
. Happy hunting to all fans in New Zealand!
The post Bumblebee Movie Energon Igniters Wave 2 Power Plus Series Shatter Found At New Zealand
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2018 Action Figure Expo
will be Sunday, September 16th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.