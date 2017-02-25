Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline Wave 1 Case Breakdown Revealed


Thanks to Panjiva;*a shipping-line data handling company which keeps an inventory of*Hasbro toys from the Yantian*factory (in China) to Hasbro (California), as well as to*the website SouthernHobby, we now have the complete case breakdown of Transformers: The Last Knight toyline Wave 1. Tiny Turbo Changers which were first listed in Smythy’s UK, will also be*available in the United States*earlier than expected despite the original Fall 2017 release date. We are also given more information to further confirm the identity of the third Movie Masterpiece figure. Code Name “Saturn” is now listed as an Armor Up Turbo Changer &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline Wave 1 Case Breakdown Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



