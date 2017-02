Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,100

Robots In Disguise Season 2 Coming To CITV In The UK



Fellow 2005 boards user payres let us know that after several runs of Season 1, Season 2 of RiD is finally aired on CITV, a UK Free To Air broadcaster at 7:30 in the morning. The show is repeated at 6:25pm on the Freesat version of CITV. UK fans can follow the RID story now, and don’t forget to click on the bar to share your thought at the 2005 boards.*



