Today, 11:21 AM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,100
New Takara Listing Sheds A Light On The Third Movie Masterpiece Figure?


We are getting closer and closer to uncover the mystery of the 3rd Movie Masterpiece Figure. Thanks to a new Takara listing, a total curveball sheds a light on the possible identity of the aforementioned toy. Though previously speculated as Bumblebee, Mars seems to be the identity of Barricade while the yellow Camaro takes on the mantle of Saturn. With Bumblebee and Optimus Prime revealed as two of the three*Movie Masterpieces, the third is now deduced as Barricade. Of course this is all speculation with a little help from the process of elimination. But the puzzle pieces all seems to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Takara Listing Sheds A Light On The Third Movie Masterpiece Figure? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
