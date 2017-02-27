Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,100

New Takara Listing Sheds A Light On The Third Movie Masterpiece Figure?



We are getting closer and closer to uncover the mystery of the 3rd Movie Masterpiece Figure. Thanks to a new Takara listing, a total curveball sheds a light on the possible identity of the aforementioned toy. Though previously speculated as Bumblebee, Mars seems to be the identity of Barricade while the yellow Camaro takes on the mantle of Saturn. With Bumblebee and Optimus Prime revealed as two of the three*Movie Masterpieces, the third is now deduced as Barricade. Of course this is all speculation with a little help from the process of elimination. But the puzzle pieces all seems to



We are getting closer and closer to uncover the mystery of the 3rd Movie Masterpiece Figure. Thanks to a new Takara listing, a total curveball sheds a light on the possible identity of the aforementioned toy. Though previously speculated as Bumblebee, Mars seems to be the identity of Barricade while the yellow Camaro takes on the mantle of Saturn. With Bumblebee and Optimus Prime revealed as two of the three*Movie Masterpieces, the third is now deduced as Barricade. Of course this is all speculation with a little help from the process of elimination. But the puzzle pieces all seems to

