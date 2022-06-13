Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Dr. Wu x Mechanic Toy MS-36 Sand Leopard (Legends Scale Sandstorm) Gray Prototype
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,432
Dr. Wu x Mechanic Toy MS-36 Sand Leopard (Legends Scale Sandstorm) Gray Prototype


Via*Mechanic Toy Weibo*we have our first look at the gray prototype of their MS-36 Sand Leopard (Legends Scale Sandstorm). We have a very impressive G1 Sandstorm figure which looks based closer to his G1 toy rather than his cartoon design. According to the information shared this figure will stand only 10 cm tall and it will include a G1 cartoon-inspired face as bonus. It may be available by the end of this year. It’s good to remark that while Mechanic Toy designed this figure, it will be produced by third party company Dr. Wu (it was originally planned to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Dr. Wu x Mechanic Toy MS-36 Sand Leopard (Legends Scale Sandstorm) Gray Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:39 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.