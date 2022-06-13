Via*Mechanic Toy Weibo
*we have our first look at the gray prototype of their MS-36 Sand Leopard (Legends Scale Sandstorm). We have a very impressive G1 Sandstorm figure which looks based closer to his G1 toy rather than his cartoon design. According to the information shared this figure will stand only 10 cm tall and it will include a G1 cartoon-inspired face as bonus. It may be available by the end of this year. It’s good to remark that while Mechanic Toy designed this figure, it will be produced by third party company Dr. Wu (it was originally planned to » Continue Reading.
