Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page X-Transbots MX-22 Commander Stack (G1 Ultra Magnus) Color Prototype
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,359
X-Transbots MX-22 Commander Stack (G1 Ultra Magnus) Color Prototype


Via X-Transbots Weibo*we can share for you images of the color prototype of their new*MX-22 Commander Stack (G1 Ultra Magnus). X-Transbots is bringing a very nice representation of G1 Ultra Magnus for the Masterpiece scale. Robot mode looks well proportioned and showing off an impressive range of poseability for such a blocky robot. This figure will include 5 interchangeable faces and his gun. For those wondering about scale, we have shots next to MP-44 Optimus Prime. According to the Weibo post, this figure will stand 27 cm tall in robot mode, 38.5 cm long in alt mode and it’s &#187; Continue Reading.

The post X-Transbots MX-22 Commander Stack (G1 Ultra Magnus) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Bumblebee ONLY Buzzworthy Worlds Collide Earthrise deluxe
Transformers
Transformers FANGRY WFC WORLDS COLLIDE Buzzworthy Bumblebee NEW Loose Complete
Transformers
Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee NEMESIS PRIMAL Worlds Collide Exclusive Wfc
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS BUZZWORTHY - WORLDS COLLIDE - BLACKARACHNIA - Exclusive
Transformers
Transformers Generations War of Cybertron Earthrise G2 Megatron
Transformers
transformers studio series starscream 72
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Decepticon: Sideways Audi R8 NEW NIP
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:05 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.