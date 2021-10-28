|
X-Transbots MX-22 Commander Stack (G1 Ultra Magnus) Color Prototype
Via X-Transbots Weibo
*we can share for you images of the color prototype of their new*MX-22 Commander Stack (G1 Ultra Magnus). X-Transbots is bringing a very nice representation of G1 Ultra Magnus for the Masterpiece scale. Robot mode looks well proportioned and showing off an impressive range of poseability for such a blocky robot. This figure will include 5 interchangeable faces and his gun. For those wondering about scale, we have shots next to MP-44 Optimus Prime. According to the Weibo post, this figure will stand 27 cm tall in robot mode, 38.5 cm long in alt mode and it’s » Continue Reading.
