Fans Toys FT-25 Outrider (Masterpiece Scale Trailbreaker) Color Prototype
Third party company Fans Toys have revealed images of the color prototype of their*FT-25 Outrider (Masterpiece Scale Trailbreaker).* This is another impressive cartoon-accurate entry in Fans Toys Masterpiece scale line. It’s good to notice that this is the color version of the updated prototype of this figure (the first prototype was revealed while back in 2016) which shows several improvements to catch the G1 cartoon style an design. we have images in both modes and next to other Fans Toys Autobot figures. See all the images after the break and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Board!
