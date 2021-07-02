|
Fans Toys FT-26 Hoist (Masterpiece Scale) Gray Prototype Images
Via Weibo user*Samuel1239
*we have our first look at the gray prototype of*Fans Toys FT-26 Hoist (Masterpiece Scale). This figure is Fans Toys take on the*Autobot tow truck for the Masterpiece scale. The prototype reveals an impressive cartoon accurate sculpt in both modes. A great alternative for your Masterpiece Autobot collection. Price and release date are yet to be revealed, but you can now see all the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board!
