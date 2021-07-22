Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Cyclonus Announcement


Flame Toys, via their Facebook account, have revealed the first colored sketches of the next installment in high-end action figure like: Kuro Kara Kuri Cyclonus. As we can see from the image this is a highly stylized version of Cyclonus, partially inspired by his IDW design. As with other Kuro Kara Kuri figures, we should expect a highly poseable figure with top quality material and finishing. To top it all, Flame Toys have also shared official images of the gray prototypes of their Kuro Kara Kuri Jazz and Furai Model Arcee which <a href="https://news.tfw2005.com/2021/07/22/flame-toys-kuro-kara-kuri-jazz-furai-model-arcee-blackarachnia-bludgeon-and-banzai-tron-revealed-437972">were on exhibit at the recent &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Cyclonus Announcement appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



