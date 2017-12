Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,308

Transformers: The Last Knight Knight Armor Turbo Changer Hound Out At German Retail



Via our fellow 2005 Boards member Nevermore, we have news for German fans, since*Transformers: The Last Knight Knight Armor Turbo Changer Hound Is Out At German Retail. Knight Armor Turbo Changer Hound, which is the only release on the final Wave 3 of this line, was spotted at*Intertoys in Duisburg-Hamborn.*This figure had been available only via the Toys”R”Us online store. Happy hunting for all German fans. Keep reporting your sightings in our 2005 Boards!



