Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Kingdom Cheetor Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:43 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,815
Kingdom Cheetor Review
Welp, Beast Wars Cheetor got an update in the WFC Kingdom line...but was this the update we've really been waiting for? That might be debatable.

https://youtu.be/iSN9ig3CetQ
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Optimus Prime Alpha Trion Bio Card
Transformers
Transformers War for Cybertron Earthrise WFC-E4 Micromasters Bombshock & Growl
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Optimal Optimus Onyx Bio Card
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Terrorcon Cutthroat Nexus Bio Card
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Sinnertwin Nexus Bio Card
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Dinobot Sludge Alpha Trion Bio Card
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Blackwing Liege Maximo Bio Card
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:53 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.