Super 7 ReAction Transformers Skyfire, Rumble, Sharpnel & Grimlock Images
Super 7, via their official social media channels
, have uploaded our first images of the new ReAction Transformers Skyfire, Rumble, Sharpnel & Grimlock. The ReAction line brings us retro styled 3 3/4-inch action figures. We had previously reported listings for upcoming new characters
by March this year but with no images of some of them. We finally have a clear look at four new G1 characters of this collection. It’s good to notice that Skyfire retains his cartoon name, and Rumble is the blue guy. According to the information shared, these figures will be arriving stores next » Continue Reading.
