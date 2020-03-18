|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Two More Titan Masters Attack Cards
Welcome these newest
members of the Transformers Trading Card Game Wave 5 class: One of the themes in Titan Masters Attack are characters who can take advantage of being dealt small amounts of damage. Here are two new Battle Cards to add to self-damage decks! Camien Crash Magnetic Dysfunction Ray Check out the attached artwork, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
The post Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Two More Titan Masters Attack Cards
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.