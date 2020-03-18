|
IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #6 iTunes Preview
TFW2005 member Lucas35 points out that the iTunes
Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers: Galaxies issue #6
is now available. Creator credits
: Kate Leth (Author) Cohen Edenfield (Author) Alex Milne (Artist, Cover Artist) Bethany Mcguire-Smith (Cover Artist) George Caltsoudas (Artist) David García Cruz (Colorist) Check out the attached artwork, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!  
The post IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #6 iTunes Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.