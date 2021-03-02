|
Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom: Ken Christiansen Dinobot Concept Art
Artist*Ken Christiansen*continues sharing
*more of his*Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom concept art. Following*Cheetor
,*Blackarachnia,
*Rattrap
,*Optimus Primal
,*Megatron
*and Airazor*
now its turn of fan-favorite Dinobot. Check out the mirrored robot and velociraptor mode concept art images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board!
