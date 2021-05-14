|
Takara Tomy Transformers Kingdom Voyager Rhinox New Stock Images
Thanks to Dengeki Hobby web
*we can share for you some new stock images of the*Takara Tomy Transformers Kingdom Wave 3 Voyager Rhinox figure. KD-13 Rhinox will be released by Takara Tomy in Japan by October this year. We have some new images of his robot and rhino mode from different angles. For US collectors, you can already pre-order Rhinox (expected for release in September) and other Kingdom Wave 3 figures via our sponsors links below. See all the images after the break and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board! Sponsor Links: <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://www.bigbadtoystore.com/">Big » Continue Reading.
