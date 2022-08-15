Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers MDLX Megatron by Threezero ? Official Pics and Details
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,767
Transformers MDLX Megatron by Threezero ? Official Pics and Details


Threezero have shared a full gallery for the upcoming MDLX Megatron figure.* Optimus will come in at 7 inches tall, have 45 points of articulation and feature die-cast. Combined with Threezero’s great paint application and a nice selection of accessories, this should allow folks to jump into these great figures a bit easier than their Premium and DLX offerings. Read on to check the pics and full product details. It’s scheduled for release by the 4th Quarter 2022. Pre-orders should go live soon so stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Following the launch of MDLX Bumblebee and Optimus &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers MDLX Megatron by Threezero ? Official Pics and Details appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:15 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.