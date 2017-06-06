Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,876

New Transformers: The Last Knight TV Spots ?Tessa? and ?Legend?



Two new TV spots have shown up online for Transformers: The Last Knight. The first one, which is called “Tessa,” features a cameo from Nicola Peltz as Tessa in the form of a voicemail left for Cade. The second spot is called “Legend” and includes some brief new footage of Dragonstorm in action, as well as an extended look at Bumblebee and Hot Rod during World War II. The first spot can be seen below and you can check out the second after the jump. Then head over to the TFW2005 boards to discuss what you saw!



