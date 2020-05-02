|
Pacific Bike: Officially Licensed Transformers Hotshot BMX 3.0 Bicycles
The Pacific Bike
catalog of Transformers-branded products adds three 20″ BMX 3.0 models, retailing for 1,450,000 Indonesian Rupiah / $97.80 with still unknown international dealer availability. Check out the Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Shockwave Hotshot images attached to this post, then sound off about these rides on the 2005 boards! Specifications: Model TRANSFORMERS Color Optimus Prime Blue / Bumblebee Orange / Shockwave Black Frame Hi-Ten Steel 20″ Fork Hi-Ten Steel 20″ F/R Brakes V-Brakes Freewheel 16 T Pedal Plastic Crankset Steel 36 T Chain C 1 Rear Hub 36 H Front Hub 36 H Spokes 10 » Continue Reading.
The post Pacific Bike: Officially Licensed Transformers Hotshot BMX 3.0 Bicycles
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca