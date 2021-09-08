Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:08 AM
CyberMnky
Animated
Join Date: Aug 2009
Location: Calgary
Posts: 1,890
Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing and Octone
So after re-watching the Bumblebee movie again I was curious and did a deep dive. Turns out the canyon scene at the start was severely cut down due to budget.
The original plan was for there to be the full trio of Decepticons hunting B127. Unfortunately budget caused it to be cut down to just Blitzwing and Bumblebee.
BUT as is often the case  toys were made based on these original cuts, however rare and hard to find they might be and I managed to track down a set. So here are Astrotrain and Octane in all their movie glory:


Click image for larger version Name: 20210908_214828.jpg Views: 0 Size: 95.7 KB ID: 50098Click image for larger version Name: 20210908_215218.jpg Views: 0 Size: 97.7 KB ID: 50099Click image for larger version Name: 20210908_052620.jpg Views: 0 Size: 87.9 KB ID: 50100Click image for larger version Name: 20210908_052552.jpg Views: 0 Size: 91.2 KB ID: 50101Click image for larger version Name: 20210908_050719.jpg Views: 0 Size: 84.6 KB ID: 50102Click image for larger version Name: 20210908_051135.jpg Views: 0 Size: 86.6 KB ID: 50103Click image for larger version Name: 20210908_215317.jpg Views: 0 Size: 98.5 KB ID: 50104Click image for larger version Name: 20210908_221119.jpg Views: 0 Size: 87.0 KB ID: 50105
