The original plan was for there to be the full trio of Decepticons hunting B127. Unfortunately budget caused it to be cut down to just Blitzwing and Bumblebee.

BUT as is often the case  toys were made based on these original cuts, however rare and hard to find they might be and I managed to track down a set. So here are Astrotrain and Octane in all their movie glory:





