Today, 04:55 PM
GotBot
Aoyi Mech Devil Crab (Overload) Review
Our kinda Devastator marches on with our look at Aoyi Mech Devil Crab, their KO of the Studio Series Overload. He actually looks quite different from the official Overloadbut the real question about how good he is rest with his functionality.

https://youtu.be/EByspg2DzE4
