Transformers Legacy Leader Galvatron In-Hand Images & Comparison Shots


Coming to us from TFW board member ziltama, we now have a handful of in-hand images of the Transformers Legacy Leader Galvatron figure accompanied by a brief writeup detailing it. A re-release of the previous Kingdom Leader Galvatron, the new Legacy version has its shoulders assembled correctly unlike early samples of the aforementioned Kingdom one. However the main difference is its lack of the controversial battle damage, opting for a “clean” deco instead. ziltama also reports that his Galvatron seems to have tighter joints than the Kingdom version, although it remains to be seen if that will be the case &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Leader Galvatron In-Hand Images & Comparison Shots appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



