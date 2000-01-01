While I have always been happy with the PE Scouting Force X (or some might argue the slightly bigger Papa Toys version) as a representation of Reflector in my Generations collection, it might just be time for that excellent set to move aside for the new Transformers Siege Refraktor (trio). Herein is my review of Refraktor with he immense versatility of 1 figure or 3. I show several fan modes, the couple of official modes and quite the comparison between old and new. Yep, we MAY just have a new champion for Reflector for Generations collectors!
https://youtu.be/iBh1IN4XolQ