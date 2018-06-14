|
Megatron Origin (Japanese Translation) Cover By Kei Zama
Amazon.jp
we can share for your the great cover for the Japanese edition of*Megatron Origin for your viewing pleasure. This cover, courtesy of artist Kei Zama, will sure please your optics. We can see a fierce Megatron holding a not-so-lucky Autobot in one hand, ready to punch him. Megatron is surrounded by the bodies of other defeated robots. This is a special release for Japan that collects Megatron Origin, Spotlight Shockwave and Spotlight Soundwave.*It can be pre-ordered here for 2700 Yen ($24.49) and it has a release date on June* 29, 2018. You can check out this amazing » Continue Reading.
