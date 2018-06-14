|
Dr. Wu DW-M13 (Gun), DW-M14 (hooks) & DW-M15 (Battle Axe) Weapon Upgrades for Studio
Dr. Wu have unveiled via Weibo
their next upgrade sets:*DW-M13 (Gun), DW-M14 (hooks) & DW-M15 (Battle Axe) Weapon Upgrades for Studio Series Optimus Prime. These 3 sets will give your Studio Series Voyager Optimus Prime all the power he needs to finish Decepticons. DW-M13 is a movie-accurate gun, DW-M14 are a pair of hooks (as seen in Revenge Of The Fallen) made in cool clear plastic, and DW-m15 is the impressive battle axe we saw on Dark of The Moon. Perfect for great display options. No price or release date at the moment. You can check out the mirrored » Continue Reading.
