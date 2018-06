Dr. Wu DW-M13 (Gun), DW-M14 (hooks) & DW-M15 (Battle Axe) Weapon Upgrades for Studio

Dr. Wu have unveiled via Weibo their next upgrade sets:*DW-M13 (Gun), DW-M14 (hooks) & DW-M15 (Battle Axe) Weapon Upgrades for Studio Series Optimus Prime. These 3 sets will give your Studio Series Voyager Optimus Prime all the power he needs to finish Decepticons. DW-M13 is a movie-accurate gun, DW-M14 are a pair of hooks (as seen in Revenge Of The Fallen) made in cool clear plastic, and DW-m15 is the impressive battle axe we saw on Dark of The Moon. Perfect for great display options. No price or release date at the moment.