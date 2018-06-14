Amazon.com
*have updated a new listing for*IDW Transformers: Optimus Prime Vol. 5 Paperback. This new paperback collects*the*2018 Annual*and issues #22 to 25, which conclude the series. You can pre-order it here
for $19.90. it is scheduled for release on*February 26, 2019. Transformers: Optimus Prime, Vol. 5 Paperback by John Barber (Author), Sara Pitre-Durocher (Illustrator) End of the Road! The Autobots are faced with mutliple threats, one of them a danger not only to Cybertron, but to the whole Universe! Trapped between Shockwave’s attack and Unicron’s onslaught, Optimus and the Autobots struggle to make sense of what’s left of their » Continue Reading.
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.