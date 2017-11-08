For our next gallery, we’re jumping back to 2016 and the dawn of the Titans Return line, with a Japanese release. We’re taking a look back at the Transformers Legends releases of the first two waves of Titans Return’s Deluxe class, and we’re getting the ball rolling with the Legends version of*Blurr
! Blurr originally got a release in the first Generations line back in 2010 as a remold of Drift, based on the IDW comics design, which took Blurr into a more modern design. For Titans Return, Hasbro took Blurr back to his roots as a sci-fi hovercar, giving » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005’s Transformers Legends Blurr Gallery Now Online
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...