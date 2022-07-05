Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Recap of the Kotobukiya Panel at Anime Expo 2022 ? Panel Attendees Voted for the Next


Anime Expo happened this past weekend, and Kotobukiya hosted a panel on July 3rd, announcing products and showing new content. Among the panel topics was the new Transformers Bishoujo series. A previously posted video was shown, and it was mentioned that the narrator was none other than Toshiyuki Morikawa, voice actor for Convoy. Pre-order information was displayed, and the audience was informed that the number of pre-orders will determine the future of the Transformers Bishoujo line. Then, the panel reviewed the existing Transformers Bishoujo lineup of Optimus Prime, Megatron, and the recently announced Bumblebee. The big surprise happened next: &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Recap of the Kotobukiya Panel at Anime Expo 2022 – Panel Attendees Voted for the Next Transformers Bishoujo?! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



