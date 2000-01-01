Today, 07:11 PM #1 TNG Hot Rod did nothing wrong Join Date: Dec 2019 Location: Calgary Posts: 6 Shopping for Transformers at Discovery Hut Yeah I won't.

I just wanna rant a little(Hopefully this be the right place to do that)



I imagine by now we have all seen the rise in Transformers prices not just in Canada, but the whole world. It sucks but we have gotten used to it(Still irritating but at least its not inconsistent).

In comes Discovery Hut, now no shade at anyone who works at DH(at least in Chinnok), but I find it utterly ridiculous the price at which TFs are sold, mainly SS. Good variety tho(Barricade and Cogman were there and I def was gonna pick them up especially Barricade since I have had trouble locating him and need him and Bonecrusher to complete my 2007 Decepticons) but 45 dollars for a deluxe, like no, im sorry but I just couldn't on principle pay what is nearly 50 with tax for something i could find at most for 35 at any other retail. And for those wonderin they do have Siege, Predaking, and Moonracer as well

I understand stores gotta make money, especially toy stores in this day in age, but damn that is like, I swear I'm speechless. I'd love to here yalls thoughts or if yall have maybe a reason as to why it so much. Hope yall have splendid day and lit new year Today, 07:21 PM #2 DesertDog Beast Machine Join Date: Oct 2013 Location: Calgary, Alberta Posts: 439 Re: Shopping for Transformers at Discovery Hut They're a one-off boutique toy store that likely can not or will not devote the amount of shelf space required to qualify them for the same wholesale prices as chains like TRU or Walmart.



Also, as a boutique store they generally cater to the type of customer that doesn't mind paying a few extra bucks as long as it shuts the kids up.

There is a chain in the Toronto area called "Toys Toys Toys" which also prices themselves higher than regular mass retail. They have 9 locations, and seem to rely on tourists and parents who have more money than brains/time (I'm speaking from the experience with their two downtown Toronto stores).



I think they're not looking to attract price-conscious consumers.



They seem content to sit on old stock for quite a while.



The only stuff I've ever bought from them was smaller items (where the markup wasn't as ridiculous) which I couldn't find in mass retail.

