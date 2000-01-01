|
Shopping for Transformers at Discovery Hut
Yeah I won't.
I just wanna rant a little(Hopefully this be the right place to do that)
I imagine by now we have all seen the rise in Transformers prices not just in Canada, but the whole world. It sucks but we have gotten used to it(Still irritating but at least its not inconsistent).
In comes Discovery Hut, now no shade at anyone who works at DH(at least in Chinnok), but I find it utterly ridiculous the price at which TFs are sold, mainly SS. Good variety tho(Barricade and Cogman were there and I def was gonna pick them up especially Barricade since I have had trouble locating him and need him and Bonecrusher to complete my 2007 Decepticons) but 45 dollars for a deluxe, like no, im sorry but I just couldn't on principle pay what is nearly 50 with tax for something i could find at most for 35 at any other retail. And for those wonderin they do have Siege, Predaking, and Moonracer as well
I understand stores gotta make money, especially toy stores in this day in age, but damn that is like, I swear I'm speechless. I'd love to here yalls thoughts or if yall have maybe a reason as to why it so much. Hope yall have splendid day and lit new year