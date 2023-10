For sale or trade

For sale, but I wouldn't mind trading for G1 figures or Gobots I don't have too. Shipping is extra.



HASBRO/TAKARA

-Toxitron Leader Toxitron (MIB): 90

-Velocitron Deluxe Crasher (MIB): 50

-Legacy Deluxe Hot Shot (loose/complete): 30

-Buzzworthy Deluxe Tow Line (loose/complete): 30

-Jurassic Park Deluxe JP93 (loose/complete): 50

-G1 Scoop (loose/missing 1 Targetmastet): 40

-G1 Landfill (loose/complete): 60

-Beast Hunters Deluxe Starscream (loose/complete): 10

-Animated Deluxe Megatron (loose/complete): 10

-Titans Return Deluxe Skullcruncher (loose/complete): 15

-Titans Return Beast Wars Headmaster Megatron (loose/complete): 25

-Henkei Deluxe Bumblebee (loose/complete): 25

-Cyberverse Spark Armor Grimlock (loose/complete): 15

-Cyberverse Spark Armor Cheetor (loose/missing tail): 10

-Botcon 2013 Machine Wars Starscream (loose/complete): 85

-Botcon 2013 Machine Wars Megatron (loose/complete): 100

-Botcon 2015 Megatron (loose/complete): 100

-AOE Power Battlers High Octane Bumblebee (loose/complete): 20

-AOE Power Battlers Vehicon (loose/complete): 30

-Disney Label Buzz Lightyear (loose/complete): 75

-DOTM Leader Sentinel Prime (loose/complete): 50



3RD PARTY

-Dream Factory GOD-09 Steelclaw (MIB): 190

-XTB Fuzz (MIB): 140

-XTB Jocund (MIB): 140

-TransArt BWM-03 Metal Panther (MIB/missing 2 stand connectors): 130

-Alien Attack Firage (MIB): 60



OTHER ROBOTS

-Bandai of Japan Shinkenger Daikai-Oh (MIB): 50

-Netflix Voltron (loose/missing sword + missiles): 50

-CMS Brave Gokin Gaogaigar with Goldian Hammer (MIB): 200

-CMS Brave Gokin Cyclone Ride Armor Scott Bernard (loose/complete): 100

-CMS Brave Gokin God Raijin-Oh (loose/complete, one clip broken, can still be combined for display): 150

-CMS Brave Gokin Mugen Calibur (loose/complete): 125



COMIC BOOKS

-Transformers Animated Vol. 1-13 (never read): 75