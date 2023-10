Darkmatter Insert Funny Here Join Date: Nov 2018 Location: Ontario Posts: 280

Just found this. LAST DAY to vote for Transformers for Toy Hall of Fame!







It's the last day so vote for your main man Prime!







https://www.museumofplay.org/forgotten-five-finalists/ I only just saw this 5min ago. They are letting the public vote for one of 5 toys to be inducted into the toy hall of fame. Optimus Prime is one of the votes, although the article I read just mentioned "Transformer toys."It's the last day so vote for your main man Prime!