10-23-2023, 04:20 PM
GotBot
Top 10 Titan Transformers
Live large with the amassed voting results this week for the Top 10 Transformers titans!
https://youtu.be/tPNAyeWIsH4
10-24-2023, 09:31 AM
evenstaves
Re: Top 10 Titan Transformers
Once it's clarified that this is basically "titan-class (or equivalent) toys", this becomes really easy to predict? I mean there's not that many

So it's really just "what order are (the known titans) in"

"here are the Top 5 dwarves, from Snow White & the Seven Dwarves"
Last edited by evenstaves; 10-24-2023 at 09:36 AM.
10-24-2023, 10:37 AM
Northerncrowe
Re: Top 10 Titan Transformers
Quote:
Originally Posted by evenstaves View Post
Once it's clarified that this is basically "titan-class (or equivalent) toys", this becomes really easy to predict? I mean there's not that many

So it's really just "what order are (the known titans) in"

"here are the Top 5 dwarves, from Snow White & the Seven Dwarves"
I was thinking the exact same thing.
10-24-2023, 01:21 PM
alternatorfan
Re: Top 10 Titan Transformers
Got rid of Devy.
I hope they make one for 86 movie.
Also have the rest.
10-24-2023, 02:49 PM
GotBot
Re: Top 10 Titan Transformers
Quote:
Originally Posted by evenstaves View Post
Once it's clarified that this is basically "titan-class (or equivalent) toys", this becomes really easy to predict? I mean there's not that many

So it's really just "what order are (the known titans) in"

"here are the Top 5 dwarves, from Snow White & the Seven Dwarves"
Not really, no, as it includes anything that has been depicted that scale whether as toy, or in any and all fiction. So, no, it was not ranking the ones released, plus we have had more than 10.
10-24-2023, 02:50 PM
GotBot
Re: Top 10 Titan Transformers
Quote:
Originally Posted by alternatorfan View Post
Got rid of Devy.
I hope they make one for 86 movie.
Also have the rest.
Love the CW, see no reason for another personally. I cannot possibly see any way there would be an 86 but ya never know. I hope you get what you're looking for.
10-24-2023, 03:56 PM
evenstaves
Re: Top 10 Titan Transformers
Quote:
Originally Posted by GotBot View Post
Not really, no, as it includes anything that has been depicted that scale whether as toy, or in any and all fiction. So, no, it was not ranking the ones released, plus we have had more than 10.
I suppose I should revise that to say "it would be expected that the winning titans are most likely the ones with commercially-released titan-class figures"

I wouldn't expect, for example, that one lady-titan ship from the 2019 IDW story arc, to crack the top 10 (it doesn't have a toy!)

Incidentally, I suppose it's notable that titan-class CW Devy managed to crack top 10 in the presence of all the other titans (even Nemesis! considering that the Ark placed), and more interesting that POTP Predaking DIDN'T, ho ho - I liked POTP Predaking enough, but there wasn't an *ss-kickingly amazing PS3 game where you beat the sh*t out of Predaking, so I suppose in comparison, they could never live up to the same hype (plus Preds weren't in TFTM86 and Devy was, natch)
10-24-2023, 05:19 PM
alternatorfan
Re: Top 10 Titan Transformers
Quote:
Originally Posted by GotBot View Post
Love the CW, see no reason for another personally. I cannot possibly see any way there would be an 86 but ya never know. I hope you get what you're looking for.
Yeah me too.
The previous Devy.
Was Just not right.
