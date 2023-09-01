Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 10-24-2023, 12:24 AM   #1
Ratedextreme
Mini-Con
Join Date: Aug 2020
Location: Montreal
Posts: 3
Victory Leo Transformers c-327
Victory Leo
300 shipped to anywhere in Canada
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 377762445_6445278592251627_7301936661600073273_n.jpg Views: 26 Size: 21.3 KB ID: 54049   Click image for larger version Name: 386404525_5971040619665590_3300255679642379790_n.jpg Views: 24 Size: 14.5 KB ID: 54050  
Ratedextreme is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 10-24-2023, 02:01 PM   #2
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 3,899
Re: Victory Leo Transformers c-327
Pmed
alternatorfan is offline   Reply With Quote
