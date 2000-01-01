In hand Chaos on Velocitron set to split

I have in hand the set, and plan on splitting it.



Leader - Quickswitch with headmaster and accessories is available for $55



Voyager - G2 Optimus Prime with headmaster and accessories is available for $35



(Sold) Deluxe - Nautica with headmaster and accessories



Legends - Fastlane with accessories is available for $15



(Sold) Titanmaster - Rodimus Prime



Poster is available for $5



Any takers on the box? It'll get thrown out otherwise.



Shipping cost is extra, I can quote shipping.



Send me a message or reply if interested, located in Brantford, ON.