Old Today, 08:13 PM   #1
Shepp
Maverick Hunter
Shepp's Ebay Auctions
Shepp's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Brantford, Ontario
Posts: 2,771
In hand Chaos on Velocitron set to split
I have in hand the set, and plan on splitting it.

Leader - Quickswitch with headmaster and accessories is available for $55

Voyager - G2 Optimus Prime with headmaster and accessories is available for $35

(Sold) Deluxe - Nautica with headmaster and accessories

Legends - Fastlane with accessories is available for $15

(Sold) Titanmaster - Rodimus Prime

Poster is available for $5

Any takers on the box? It'll get thrown out otherwise.

Shipping cost is extra, I can quote shipping.

Send me a message or reply if interested, located in Brantford, ON.
Last edited by Shepp; Today at 08:35 PM.
