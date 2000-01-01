|
In hand Chaos on Velocitron set to split
I have in hand the set, and plan on splitting it.
Leader - Quickswitch with headmaster and accessories is available for $55
Voyager - G2 Optimus Prime with headmaster and accessories is available for $35
(Sold) Deluxe - Nautica with headmaster and accessories
Legends - Fastlane with accessories is available for $15
(Sold) Titanmaster - Rodimus Prime
Poster is available for $5
Any takers on the box? It'll get thrown out otherwise.
Shipping cost is extra, I can quote shipping.
Send me a message or reply if interested, located in Brantford, ON.
Last edited by Shepp; Today at 08:35 PM.